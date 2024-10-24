American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

AIG opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

