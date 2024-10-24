Amy E. Weaver Sells 897 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

Salesforce stock opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 60,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 48.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

