Analyzing Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 17.34% 14.08% 6.72%

This table compares Barratt Developments and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barratt Developments and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A

This table compares Barratt Developments and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 19.51 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $1.25 billion 1.13 $188.70 million $0.62 5.94

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats Barratt Developments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

