Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $33.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

