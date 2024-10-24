Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Still a Buy?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.88 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.21). 241,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,039,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.90 ($0.18).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -0.08.
About Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Lithium
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.