Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Arthur A. Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $233,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $691,522.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

