Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $441.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $441.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.85.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AXON opened at $442.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $199.29 and a 12-month high of $455.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

