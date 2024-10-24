Bank of America Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $175.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE:H opened at $148.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

