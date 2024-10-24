BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 82,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

