BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
VEEV opened at $217.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
