BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average of $156.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

