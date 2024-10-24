BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

