BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

