BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

