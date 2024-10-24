B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400.90 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 401.90 ($5.22), with a volume of 3999548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.70 ($5.27).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.79) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587.67 ($7.63).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 469.29.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.51), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($47,354.56). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

