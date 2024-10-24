BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 211.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

