BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $113.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $114.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,950 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.