Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) versus Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Critical Survey

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braze has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banzai International and Braze”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.34 million 14.61 -$14.41 million N/A N/A Braze $535.87 million 5.70 -$129.17 million ($1.28) -23.48

Analyst Recommendations

Banzai International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braze.

This is a summary of current ratings for Banzai International and Braze, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Braze 0 0 19 0 3.00

Banzai International currently has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,166.21%. Braze has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.79%. Given Banzai International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Braze.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Braze shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International N/A N/A -127.56% Braze -22.01% -25.89% -14.25%

Summary

Banzai International beats Braze on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; marketing pressure management; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing and channel, personalized variant, and AI item recommendations, and catalogs; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

