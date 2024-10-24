Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 888.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after buying an additional 83,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $807.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

