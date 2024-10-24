Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $17.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

