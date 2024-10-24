Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $505.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.50.

CSL opened at $458.85 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 887.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,523.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

