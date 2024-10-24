CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

