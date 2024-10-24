CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9) Insider Shanthar Pathmanathan Purchases 140,003 Shares of Stock

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9 – Get Free Report) insider Shanthar Pathmanathan purchased 140,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.86 ($26,600.57).
Shanthar Pathmanathan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Shanthar Pathmanathan bought 119,047 shares of CHARIOT FPO [CC9] stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,452.26 ($15,634.84).
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Shanthar Pathmanathan purchased 117,647 shares of CHARIOT FPO [CC9] stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$20,823.52 ($13,882.35).
