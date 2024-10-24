CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9) Insider Shanthar Pathmanathan Purchases 140,003 Shares of Stock

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9 – Get Free Report) insider Shanthar Pathmanathan purchased 140,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.86 ($26,600.57).

Shanthar Pathmanathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Shanthar Pathmanathan bought 119,047 shares of CHARIOT FPO [CC9] stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,452.26 ($15,634.84).

On Thursday, October 3rd, Shanthar Pathmanathan purchased 117,647 shares of CHARIOT FPO [CC9] stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$20,823.52 ($13,882.35).

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] Stock Performance

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] Company Profile

Chariot Corporation Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on discovering and developing lithium properties in the United States. The company's flagship property is the Black Mountain project that comprises of 352 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 2,686 hectares located in Natrona County in Central Wyoming.

