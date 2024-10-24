Chris Bulman Inc Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Bank raised its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 36,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 188.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,489 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 190.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Walmart by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

NYSE:WMT opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $669.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

