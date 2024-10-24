Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Down 6.6 %

CIDM stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $396.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

