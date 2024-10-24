Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 6.6 %
CIDM stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $396.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.