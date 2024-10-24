Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,971 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,866,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,976,000 after acquiring an additional 575,955 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

