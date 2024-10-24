Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 7.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

