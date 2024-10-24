Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 735 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Zoetis by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after buying an additional 409,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

