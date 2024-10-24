Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,515 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $161,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

