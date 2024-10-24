Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,447 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 936,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 891,957 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

