Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $679,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $249.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.48.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.42.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

