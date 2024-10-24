Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $933,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

