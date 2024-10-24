Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,994 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

