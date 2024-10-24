Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Decreased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after buying an additional 305,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

