Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $205.09. The company has a market cap of $641.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

