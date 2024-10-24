Corundum Trust Company INC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corundum Trust Company INC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 223,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 367,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

