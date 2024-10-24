Courant Investment Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Courant Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 19.4% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09. The firm has a market cap of $641.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

