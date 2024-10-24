Courier Capital LLC Acquires 41,059 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

