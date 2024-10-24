Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,512 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

