Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.18 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

