Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $517.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
