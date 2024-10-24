Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,240 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.92 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

