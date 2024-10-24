Courier Capital LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

