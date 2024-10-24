Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 39.9% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.