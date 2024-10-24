DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 64 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09. The stock has a market cap of $641.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

