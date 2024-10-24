Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

