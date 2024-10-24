Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,785,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $119.48 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

