DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

