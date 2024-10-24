Dupree Financial Group LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 61,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,919,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.