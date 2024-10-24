e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. B. Riley started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $105.55 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

